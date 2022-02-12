Lyfstyle talks true love in new single 'Why Me'

Lyfstyle

Source: Theophilus Barrow, Contributor

Lyfstyle, a talented Ghanaian singer signed to Trouble Records, has released his debut single for the year 2022.

In his new single 'Why Me', the multi-talented singer discusses a one-of-a-kind love.



He talks about a person's decision to settle with another in the midst of several options.



Although some people want to stay committed to their partners, others do not keep their promises, but Lyfstyle's new song "Why Me" gives hope to those who are still looking for a true lover.

The song was accompanied by a beautiful video depicting true love.







