MASLOC CEO praised for introducing massive reforms

The CEO of Masloc Haijia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria has been praised by stakeholders, staff, and customers for implementing several reforms to change the narrative and strengthen the institution.

Accompanied by her Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Administration and the Northern Sector, Mr. Kwabena Asamoah, the praise for the CEO came during her tour of Eight(8) Regions in the Northern Operational



Zone of the country.



During the tour where she met with all stakeholders in the various Regions, Mrs. Zakaria stated that MASLOC had a singular focus on loan recoveries, transparency, improved customer relations, and ensuring every corner of the country felt the impact of MASLOC.

During his speech, Deputy CEO, Kwabena Asamoah outlined internal reforms launched by his CEO including a realigned focus on recovering outstanding debts owed to MASLOC, new strategic operating guidelines for employees, new performance metrics, a performance-based reward scheme for employees, and the implementation of the digitalized overhaul of the institution’s operations.



The CEO was also commended by beneficiaries of MASLOC on her efforts to source independent funding to supplement the efforts of the Government and allow MASLOC to help give loans to even more people across the country.