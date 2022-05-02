4
MAY DAY 22: ‘My gov’t is protecting jobs and incomes in the era of Covid-19’ - Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo 13132 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government has been working to protect jobs and incomes despite the COVID-19 pandemic that hits the world.

Speaking at this year’s May Day Celebrations, the president explained that it will not be prudent for the government to remove taxes on petroleum products despite many calls for such.

According to him, the removal of taxes on petroleum will cause the government of some GH¢4 billion cedis in revenue.

“At this time, when we are determined to expand Government revenues in order to increase our capacity to finance our own development, can we afford to reduce tax revenues by four billion cedis?” he questioned

“Indeed, some of the revenues from these same taxes on petroleum products are what is used to pay some of the salaries of the seven hundred thousand public sector workers on government’s payroll,” he argued.

Prices of petroleum products selling at the pumps have increased significantly since the beginning of the year.

But President Nana Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to mitigating the persistent hikes in fuel prices, cedi depreciation and general cost of living in the country.

“Government is also working hard to ensure reliable supply and availability of petroleum products, thereby preventing shortages, a phenomenon which is being experienced in some other neighbouring countries. By the same token, we are keeping the lights on in Ghana,” he said.

