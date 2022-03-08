MCE appeals to local government ministry to abrogate stalled 3-storey Office project in Walewale

Abandoned 3-storey Office Complex at Walewale

Correspondence from North East Region

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly of the North East Region is appealing to the Local Government Ministry to abrogate a 3-storey Office Complex contract which was awarded in 2019 to Saitama Enterprise Limited.



The same contract was awarded to be constructed in the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly-Gambaga, which started simultaneously with the Walewale project, but the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly project has been completed remaining some groundworks for it to be commissioned.



The MCE, Issahak Arimeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky in an interview with GhanaWeb is appealing to the Local Government Ministry to abrogate the Walewale contract and re-award it to a different contractor so that the project will not be abandoned.



"We need office facilities and this was a project that we said within one and half years it should be completed. Go to East Mamprusi and see their structure, they are done. It is now left with the groundworks to complete for them to move in. We have not even finished one stage, it was awarded at the same time, I went to Kumasi and brought the contract documents, it pains a lot sometimes," he bemoaned.





The MCE is calling on the local government ministry to award the contract to a different contractor to facilitate work.



"My appeal is that the local government ministry should abrogate the contract, give it to somebody who can do the work," he appealed.



His appeal comes at the back of the renovation of the old Municipal Assembly which has been delayed causing all departments to converge at the Assembly hall.



He said the congestion in the Assembly hall is slowing productivity, hence, the ministry should abrogate the contract and re-award it.



