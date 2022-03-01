MCE attacked by NPP members in polling station election violence

Screengrab from the chaotic scenes in Obuasi

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi in the Ashanti region Mr. Elijah Adansi Bonah escaped an attack from persons suspected to be aggrieved members of the governing political party.

According to reports in the local media, Mr. Elijah Adansi Bonah was pounced on at the Chief Palace polling station by these thugs when he moved in to settle a dispute that had emanated as a result of the ongoing polling station elections.



Reports indicates that the attackers were people who had been disqualified from the voting process because they do not pay their dues to the political party.

To them, they should not have disqualified even if they were owing the party some dues, so they were shocked to have been disqualified hence transferred their anger on the MCE.



Reports say the elections in the area has been put on hold to settle the existing differences before it can take place at a yet-to-be-decided date.