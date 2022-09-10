MCE cuts sod for Police divisional headquarters project

Hon. Edward Owusu cutting the sod

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive, Hon. Edward Owusu has cut a sod for the construction of the ground floor of a proposed one-story divisional headquarters building for the Ghana Police Service at New Kokrompe.

The contract which is in 2 lots will have Cimatron Company Limited constructing the ground floor of the building with King Kay Company Limited providing a fence wall and a borehole.



The project which costs a total of GHC 1,117,633.35 will have among others: male, female and juvenile cells, an office for a station officer, a charge office, and an armory and is expected to be completed by March next year.



Cutting the sod for the commencement of work, Hon. Edward Owusu said it is in recognition of the importance of security to development that the government has made funds available for the divisional headquarters which will oversee adjoining districts like the Sene East and West as well as Pru East and West.

The MCE spoke about plans to have the construction of the top floor of the building financed through the internally generated funds of the assembly in 2023 and urged the traditional authorities and people of the town to take a keen interest in the progress of work.



Nana Owusu Takyi, Odikro of the town expressed his gratitude to the government and the assembly for ensuring that the project sees the light of day and promised to assist the contractors in every way possible to ensure the successful completion of the building.



Present were high-ranking officials from the municipal assembly, the police divisional command, contractors, and elders of the community.