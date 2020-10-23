MCE for Gushegu donates to community - NPP

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Gushegu Municipality, Mr. Issah Musah has donated five (5) motorbikes, five (5) megaphones, and an undisclosed amount of money to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Gushegu constituency as part of his material contributions towards the party's campaign for this year's parliamentary and presidential elections.

The constituency chairman, Mr. Mohammed Majeed, popularly called Chairman Majeedu Jibga who received the donation yesterday Thursday, 22nd October 2020, on behalf of the party, thanked the MCE for that kind gesture and promised to ensure that the logistics donated are properly utilized so as to secure the much-needed victory for the NPP parliamentary candidate and Nana Akufo-Addo in the constituency.



The MCE in the run-up to the NPP parliamentary primaries in June this year was deeply rooted in the camp of the incumbent MP, Dr. Iddi who was seeking retention as the party's PC and whose last-minute surprise withdrawal from the primaries put the Gushegu-NPP's unity under a serious threat.

This donation by the MCE is therefore seen by party faithful as another clear sign of unity within the top hierarchy of the party as aside from this donation, he has been one of the main pillars of the party's campaign in the constituency since the official acclamation of lawyer Alhassan. S. Tampuli, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in June as the party's parliamentary candidate.