MCE for Weija-Gbawe retained via popular acclamation

Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, Weija-Gbawe MCE

The incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor has been retained as MCE, after securing 100% votes in the confirmation process on Friday October 1, 2021.

This was after the Assembly Members and the government appointees of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly publicly announced their intention to give Mr. Kumor a popular acclamation.



This was however overturned by the Electoral Commission on the grounds that the Assembly Members needed to cast their ballots.



At the close of polls, Mr. Kumor pulled 100% YES-vote.



Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kumor expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for again nominating him for the position of MCE. He thanked the Assembly Members for the trust reposed in him.



He also acknowledged the media, New Patriotic Party (NPP), the traditional authorities and people of Weija-Gbawe Municipality for their support.

“I particularly thank the media houses within the jurisdiction for their adherence to professionalism throughout the confirmation process, and would wish to indicate that I shall avail myself at the appropriate time for further deliberations on matters of our Municipality,” he added.



Mr Kumor assured all gathered that he will continue to pursue pro-poor polices to bring sustainable development to the Municipality.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey tasked Mr. Kumor to carry on with the well- intended programmes and activities of the Assembly and reiterated his admiration for Mr. Kumor’s leadership style.



“I hope that Mr. Kumor is going to channel his energy into fighting the challenges that have consistently become detrimental to the development of the Assembly,” Mr. Quartey noted.