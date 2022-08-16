MCE inspects progress of ongoing Kubease-Nkyerepoaso Road project

The MCE with some others during the inspection

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Mr. Omane Aboagye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben in the Ashanti Region has inspected construction work on a segment of an ongoing road project in the Kubease-Nkyerepoaso in the Juaben Municipality.

The inspection, according to the MCE was to ascertain the level of work and also to have first-hand information about the progress of the work.



Mr. Omane after the inspection, advised the contractor working on the project to desist from doing shoddy works because road projects were important that must be durable and must therefore stand the test of time for generations unborn to benefit.



He also charged stakeholders and consultants as well as Assembly Members to effectively monitor the project and ensure that quality materials were used for the project to meet its life span.



The MCE said the 21-kilometre road is considered one of the key projects because it connects to major cocoa-growing communities in the Municipality.

He was of the view that, the road when completed would connect the Kubease-Nkyerepoaso route that links Juaben in order to ease heavy traffic at Kubease - Anita Hotel junction.



This, he said is also expected to help farmers on that route to transport their produce to the market centre.



Explaining the progress of the work on the road, the Project Foreman of Prestige Company Limited, Anthony Sarfo, assured the MCE of using quality materials for the project saying, he was confident of completing the road within (12) months duration to ensure and fro of commuters. He also pleaded with the road users and other beneficiaries for cooperation and patience.