MCE nominee for Ledzokuku rejected

Mordecai Quarshie

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee for Ledzokuku, has been rejected by the assembly members following what they described as a threat from Teshie Asafoatse, Asafoatse Dzata-Hene.

At the end of voting which took place at the LEKMA Hall, Mr. Mordecai Quarshie secured only 8 votes against 9 with 1 spoilt ballot.



The Asafoatse earlier at a press conference at Teshie Mandzaanor in Accra on Wednesday said “we will beat you up if you confirm Mordecai Quarshie who can not speak Ga”.



“We want to warn the Assembly members again that they should not confirm him, but if they go ahead and confirm him, they should not step foot in Teshie again because we will beat them up”, Asadoatse Dzata-Hene fumed.



The Asafoatse further explained that Teshie is plagued with a lot of challenges including boundary disputes with La and Nungua, lack of education and jobs for the youth hence an MCE who is not an indigene and can not even speak Ga would not see the need to fight their battle for them or seek their welfare.



“We wish to state that we can not fathom why in spite of the nine (9) Candidates who were Gas and vied for the MCE position, the President decided to settle on Mr. Mordecai Quarshie who is not an indigene of the Area.



We the Indigenes of Teshie and Ledzorkuku are therefore calling for the disapproval of the President’s nominee and his subsequent replacement especially when Areas like Tema, LA, Ningo-Prampram among others had Indigenes as their MCEs”, Asafoatse Dzata-Hene emphasized.

He, therefore, warned the Assembly members against the confirmation of the MCE nominee which is slated for today (Wednesday, October 6, 2021) at 4 pm.



On his part, the Convener of Concerned Youth of Ledzokuku Mr. Stanley Ashlie who doubles as the Unit Committee Chairman of the Municipal Assembly expressed disgust at the choice of the President and called on the President to withdraw him immediately since he is not an indigene of the area.



“This is the same man (Mordecai Quarshie) who was the constituency chairman in which the same party people claim he can’t hear or speak Ga so they can’t work with him so the next election they took him off”, Mr. Ashley emphasized.



He added, “you know Teshie is a fishing community and a lot of people don’t go to school much so if you have an MCE who can not hear or speak Ga, how can Teshie people associate themselves with him or communicate with him?”.



The Unit Committee Chairman, therefore, stressed the urgent need for Mordecai Quarshie’s withdrawal and his subsequent replacement with an indigene maintaining that this is the only way Teshie can see peace and development.