MCE reveals why Akufo-Addo hasn’t visited Keta after tidal waves havoc

Emmanuel Gemegah, MCE for Keta interacting with Prince Minkah

Residents of Keta and its environs are calling for swift intervention from the government to be able to put body and soul together after tidal waves caused havoc and left thousands homeless.

More than a thousand residents have been affected by the waves that has disrupted businesses in 3 districts along the Volta coast.



When XYZ News team arrived in the area Saturday, some businesses and individuals in the Keta and Ketu South municipalities were counting their losses following the natural disaster.



Madam Berlinda, a Middle-aged woman said they had no food items, water, and toilet facilities at the Kedzikope Community centre where smore than 60 families were seeking shelter.



Most residents are yet to return to their homes after the flood



“They bring us some food but it is not enough. The sea is angry and we cannot go fishing now. We wish the government intervenes quickly,” said Kobby, a 35-year-old fisherman.

Neglect



Some of the victims also lamented the failure of the government to make an intervention to assuage the situation.



The Member of Parliament (MP)for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorle Gakpey, when reached, criticised the Akufo-Addo government for neglecting the victims.



“No official from the Presidency has been to my constituency to see the devastating effects of the tidal waves. Not even the Presidency, Vice President’s office, and Ministry of Works and Housing,” Gakpey lamented.



But the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Keta Municipality, Emmanuel Gemegah, in an interview with XYZ News said there was no reason for the president to be present at the locality while he and the Assembly were finding lasting solutions to the terrible situation.

“I represent the president here…We are here with the people and dealing with the situation,” Gemegah told Prince Minkah.



He also mentioned that his outfit had assessed the situation and was making steps to make an intervention that will ensure that the affected residents get the needed support.



Sand winning



Despite President Akufo-Addo’s silence on the frustrations of the victims, the Majority in Parliament have blamed the disaster on sand winning.



At a press conference in Accra, Deputy Majority leader, Afenyo Markin, showed some pictures that suggested that the fetching of sand from the Keta coast resulted in a terrible situation.

However, the MP has rubbished the sandwinnig claim, saying “the pictures are not from Keta but Sierra Leone.”



“I, Kwame Dzudzorle Gakpey, I’m challenging them that if this picture is coming from Keta, I’ll resign as a member of Parliament,” the MP told Power FM’s Piesie Okrah at Keta.



He said although sand winning is happening everywhere across the country, he cannot admit it caused the floods.



To him, the tidal waves can be best described as a natural disaster, arguing that there was a ban on sand winning on the coast.



Gakpey also indicated that the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to continue the Keta sea defence project that was commenced by previous governments along the Blekuso stretch is why the tidal waves caused damage to properties in the area.

“The second phase of the Keta sea defence project has stalled and this government has not seen the need to start phase two of the project,” he added.



He also descended on the government for not allocating funds for the project, stressing “they did not capture the project in the last budget.”



Asked whether there is the need for the people to relocate from the coast, Mr Gakpey dismissed the suggestion outrightly and called for swift government intervention.



“If you look at this area, we are living in between the sea and the Lagoon” and quizzed “If you say we should relocate, do you want us to relocate into the sea or the lagoon?”



He added, “the permanent solution is the sea defence wall.”