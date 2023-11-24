MCE took GH₵12,000 from each of us to build a market – Dormaa traders allege

Gordon Asubonteng

Former Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive in the Dormaa Central Constituency, Gordon Asubonteng, has been accused of taking GH₵12000 each from the traders at Dormaa Ahenkro to construct a market store for them.

According to the market women, the aforementioned amount was collected from them by the MCE to construct market stores that would efficiently house their goods to prevent the movement of goods every day to the market area.



They told Rainbow Radio Accra that after 7 years of paying the money to the assembly, nothing has been built for them to use as a place to store their goods.



“They told us to pay 120 million (old cedis) for them to put up the structure for us, and I paid that money with a bank loan, so they should come and do it for us as they promised,” one trader said.

Another added, “I have even gotten a medical condition as a result of me carrying my goods every day to the market, and this wouldn’t have happened if they had kept their promise and constructed the stores for us.”



Responding to this, Gordon Asubonteng urged them to channel their grievances to the current administration because they left office in 2017 and it was on the current holders of the office to see to the completion of the project.



“They indeed paid the money, but I did not take money into my personal account but into the account of the assembly, and we did put up the building, but since we left, nothing has been added to the project. So they should go to the current office holders.”