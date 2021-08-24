MCE urges Tema residents to support 'Let’s make Accra work' initiative

Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, MCE of Adentan Municipal Assembly

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan Municipal Assembly has urged residents of Tema to support the “Let’s make Accra work” initiative.

Mr Adumuah said the project sought to restore the image of Accra by strengthening environmental sanitation management and highlighting the role of community members in ensuring a safe environment.



Speaking at a durbar to commemorate the 2021 Tema Homowo festival, Mr Adumuah appealed to the people to cultivate the attitude of cleaning and protecting the environment for their own wellbeing.



“We all hope that Accra would do well, but it will depend on us, when you are cleaning your houses, remember that the gutter in front of your house is part of the places you have to clean,” he added.

The MCE lamented how some Community members could dispose rubbish in the communities they lived in. “Sometimes we go round and you see huge piles of refuse and you ask if someone brought it from somewhere or it is us who did it”



He said lack of discipline contributed to the increasing poor sanitation and environment issues in the country.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, recently launched a campaign dubbed: “Let’s make Accra work,” which is a non-partisan agenda focused on ensuring the socio-economic development of the region.