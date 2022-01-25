MCE urges public to clean their frontage

Elizabeth Sackey, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, has urged the public to with immediate effect, regularly clean their frontage to avert being prosecuted after the deadline of February 1, 2022.

She made the call when the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) led by the MCE and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, embarked on a pilot exercise, known as “Operation Clean your Frontage” in the metropolis, yesterday.



When they visited some areas in the metropolis, including Kaneshie Market and Kaneshie Pamprom, they noticed that open gutters were chocked with piled refuse inside the market.



Speaking to some vendors, Mrs Sackey blamed business operators and residents for dumping waste in the gutter and on the streets.



She said the exercise was to sensitize the people on the campaign, which would effectively be rolled out in February.



Mrs Sackey said “Since we want Accra to be the cleanest city in Africa that is why we have come up with this initiative, so we are pleading with everyone to be part of the exercise as it is not a one-man operation.

“We are doing this for our own good and health because if you have good health you have everything but if you are sick out of the dirt around and the filth in the drainage, that is unhealthy to everyone.”



Mrs Sackey indicated that the operation would be sustained and “people would be asked to look out for people who would violate sanitation laws as it was done in the past called “SamaSama.”



Madam Cynthia Quaye, a leader of traders at the market, assured the MCE of their collaboration to help keep the environment clean.



“As a mother, though there would be stubborn people who would flout the rules there are some who would obey. Since it is our duty, we would all join in the exercise to help curb the filth in the country,” she said.



She charged all and sundry to clean their surroundings in order to make Accra clean.