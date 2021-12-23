MD of Ecobank Ghana, 2 others cited for contempt of court

File photo

The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana Limited, Mr. Daniel Sackey, has been cited for contempt of Court by an Accra High Court.

Two managing staff of the Pan-African bank, the Head of the Legal Department of Ecobank Ghana, Ewuraa Abena Asafo-Boakye, and the Mr. William Asamoah-Otoo, also from the Legal Department of the bank were also slapped with the same offense.



This follows an order of the High Court for substituted service of an application for committal to prison for contempt of court to be served on the three.



A Court bailiff had on three occasions, attempted to serve the three with the application for committal to prison for contempt of court filed on December 14, 2021, by Thaddeus Sory, lawyer for Mr. Daniel Ofori, all to no avail.



As a result of that, an application for substituted service was moved before the Court on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, by Tsatsu Tsikata who appeared with Nana Boakye, for Mr. Ofori.



Affidavit of Mr. Ofori filed in support of the application for committal to prison for contempt of Court, a writ of fi-fa from the High Court was pasted on the Head Office building of Ecobank Ghana Limited on November 26, 2021, in enforcement of orders of the Supreme Court.

This writ of fi-fa was however, removed by Mr. William Asamoah-Otoo at the alleged instance of Mr. Dan Sackey and Ewura Abena Asafo-Boakye immediately after being pasted on the Head Office building of the Pan-African bank.



The applicant also referred to a media release by Ecobank Ghana Limited on the same day of November 26, 2021, making no reference to the pasting of the court process on the Head Office building of the bank and the subsequent removal of the court process, but seeking to assure customers, shareholders, and the public that there was no cause for alarm, as further evidence of the disregard of Ecobank Ghana for lawful court process.



The High Court, General jurisdiction, Accra, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Gifty Adjei, granted the application for substituted service and ordered that the three persons, Mr. Daniel Sackey, Ewura Abena Asafo-Boakye and William Asamoah-Otoo, be served by the pasting of the court processes on the Head Office building of Ecobank Ghana Limited.



Same was to also be pasted at No.19, Seventh Avenue, Ridge West, Accra in the case of Mr. Sackey and Mr. Asamoah-Otoo and at No.2 Mandy Close, Mayfair Gardens, Upper East Airport, Accra, in the case of Ewura Abena Asafo-Boakye.



These notices, according to the Court, were to be pasted for a period of fourteen (14) days.

Additionally, the Court ordered that an officer of the Pan-African bank, be also served with the Court processes, in respect of the contempt application.



A hearing notice indicating the next date for the three persons to appear in Court is also to be served on the trio.



The court adjourned to January 12, 2022, when the three persons are expected to appear in court to respond to the charges of contempt of court brought against them.



At the premises of the Head Office of Ecobank Ghana Limited on Thursday, December 23, 2021, a court bailiff was seen executing the task of serving the three persons as well as pasting the court processes on the Head Office building.