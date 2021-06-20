MD of Geoyan Enterprise celebrate birthday with children at Nkwatia Orphanage Home

George Yaw Nkansah presenting the items to the orphanage

Source: Clement Osei, Contributor

As part of activities marking his 56th birthday celebrations, George Yaw Nkansah, the Managing Director of the Geoyan Enterprise donated items estimated to be thousands of Ghana cedis to the Nkwanta Orphanage Home in the Eastern Region.

The items donated 15 bags of rice, boxes of instant noodles, boxes of biscuits, packets of toilet rolls, bags of sachet water, bags of maize, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of liquid and solid soaps, cartons of tomato paste, packets of diapers, boxes of second-hand clothing, cases of soft drinks, packets of mosquito sprays, packets of bread and cash of GHC2000.



Speaking during the presentation of the times, George Yaw Nkansah disclosed that the donation is part of a commitment by his to donate to the orphanage annually.



He explained that the welfare of the children at the orphanage of huge interest to him and he finds it a blessing to see smiles on the faces of the children.



“I decided to mark my 56th birthday anniversary by putting smiles on the faces of these precious kids. I discussed it with my brother and he came on board. We do it annually, but Covid-19 didn’t permit us to be here last,” Mr Nkansah said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Francis Amoako was full of praise for George Yaw Nkansah and his entourage.

He beseeched Heaven for blessings on George Yaw Nkansah and his company and appealed to Ghanaians to emulate the benevolent works of George Yaw Nkansah.



“I want to thank you on behalf of these children. You keep supporting us and we really appreciate your kind gestures. We pray for God’s blessings for you and your family and appeal to Ghanaians to come to our aid,” he said.



Other members who accompanied the birthday celebrant to the Orphanage were Kwasi Boateng, Michael Bempah, Kwabena Obeng, Kwame Boateng, Mrs Salomey, Oforiwaa Owusu, Comfort Anowah Nkansah (Wife) and Kofi Koranteng, Dr Effah Nyarko, CEO, Nyarkoaba Nyarko hotel.







