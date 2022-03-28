MD of Textiles Ghana dismisses workers, police deployed

Textiles Ghana Company workers want their MD sacked

Security personnel have been deployed to guard Textiles Ghana Company after the Managing Director of the company, Fatoumata Doro sacked some workers of the company, citinewroom.com reports.



The company's workers had laid down tools and persistently protested, demanding the replacement of their MD over some allegations.



They have, on two occasions, prevented the MD from accessing the premises of the company.

They accused the MD of nepotism and also failing to regard their collective working agreement, among others.



However, they were asked by the National Labour Commission to resume work while the commission investigated concerns raised by the workers.



However, some of their workers have been laid off by the MD upon their return to work.



Textiles Ghana Company produces the GTP and Woodin fabrics.