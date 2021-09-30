MDCE nominees face assembly members from Thursday

Mohammed Tamimu has been nominated for East Gonja

The confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees for the Savannah Region is set to begin today, Thursday, September 30.

The Region has seven administrative MDAs, comprising five Districts and two Municipal Assemblies.



Bole, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, North Gonja, North East Gonja and Central Gonja Districts and East Gonja and Central Gonja Municipality.



In all, a total of 218 elected and appointed assembly members are expected to vote YES or NO across the seven assemblies to confirm the nominees.



This comprises Bole 39, North Gonja 22, Central Gonja 43, North East Gonja 16, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba 47 East Gonja 34 and West Gonja 17.



Two female District Chief Executives are expected to head Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba districts if confirmed.

Three – East Gonja, Bole and North Gonja MDCEs – were renominated by President Akufo-Addo to serve in his second term.



North Gonja District and West Gonja Municipal Assembly will be the first two to take their turn on Thursday, September 30.



This will be followed by Central Gonja District on Saturday, October, 2.



East Gonja and North East Gonja will follow on Monday, October 4.



Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts will then hold theirs on Wednesday, October 6.

Meanwhile, Assembly members in the various assemblies have promised to give a one-touch confirmation to all the nominees.



Find attached list of nominees for the seven assemblies in the Savannah Region.



Bole Veronica Alele Herming, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Barkisu Losina, West Gonja Musah, Karim Kusubari, North Gonja Adam Eliasu Bawa, Central Gonja Salia Kamara, North East Gonja Tahiru Fuseini, East Gonja Mohammed Tamimu.