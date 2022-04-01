MHA calls for greater investment in mental health on World Bipolar Day

World Bipolar Day is celebrated every March 30 annually

Source: GNA

The Mental Health Authority (MHA) has expressed its commitment to heighten conversations and broaden awareness of the bipolar disorder, as Ghana joins the world to observe World Bipolar Day today.

The Authority in a Statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Akwesi Osei to mark the day, called on stakeholders to make a greater investment in mental health.



That, it said, would make available financial and logistical resources for the transformation of the mental health system.



“The establishment of the mental health levy, incorporation of mental health services into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), improved donor assistance. support from local or multinational organisations and intensified positive media coverage about mental health are key interventions that can be taken to achieve the anticipated vision,” it said.



The Authority appealed to everyone to make a personal commitment to acquiring some knowledge on bipolar conditions,



World Bipolar Day is celebrated on March 30 each year to raise awareness of bipolar conditions and to strengthen efforts to remove social stigma whilst presenting information to educate and help people understand the condition.



Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person’s mood. A person with bipolar can have depressive symptoms such as feeling hopeless, worthless, lack of energy, having sleeping or eating difficulties and having suicidal thoughts.

Persons with Bipolar disorders also have difficulty in concentrating and making decisions and loss of interest in activities that used to be enjoyable.



The disorder impairs a person’s daily functional ability, untreated or improperly managed bipolar disorder has detrimental consequences that can result in family distress, poor job or school performance and strained relationships.



The statement urged family members to observe their wards with emotional and behavioural symptoms and seek a mental health professional opinion.



It said parents and guardians can help improve care for bipolar patients by learning more about the condition and what one should expect.



The statement said there was professional help readily available in the country to assist family members in managing their wards with bipolar disorder.



It said it was critical to seek expert advice from mental health professionals or visit a medical facility for mental healthcare as professionals in the country were committed to the provision of quality mental health care.