MHG finalists sensitize citizens on administering first aid

Source: GNA

Finalists of this year's Miss Health Ghana (MHG) have embarked on a sensitization drive targeted at training citizens on how to administer first aid during an emergency.

This sensitization programme is part of activities undertaken by this year's finalists ahead of the grand finale on November 28, at the Alisa Hotel.



The eight-finalists namely Ohemaa Sarpong, Akosua Arko, Leticia Asigbey, Justicia Busia, Tracy Tenkorang, Rosemond Isaque, Yvette Laryea and Victory Tetteh Aikins took their sensitization drive through the streets Accra to engage the populace on administering first aid .



Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the programme, Ms. Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageant, said it was pertinent to engage citizens on this issue of administering to help save lives.



"All of the contestants are medical practitioners and we deem it necessary to give the citizens some kind of training to give them knowledge with regard to giving our first aid.

"The training we are talking about is learning and knowing what to do during emergencies, people tend to assist during emergencies, but the question is, do they really know what to do?



“People have good intentions to help during an emergency but their actions could be harmful sometimes so we hope this sensitization drive would teach people how to save lives," she said.



The third edition of the pageant is ''First Aid for All, Every Citizen a First Aider" and one of these beautiful ladies would be crowned 2021 Miss Health Ghana.