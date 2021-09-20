MMDCE list: 'Ashanti Youth For Agenda 2024' lauds Wontumi

NPP regional chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

Reactions continue to pour in over the formal announcement of nominees for Metropolitan, Munical and District Assembly, MMDA, positions.

The announcement was made on Sunday, September 19 by Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government, when he spoke at a Ministry of Information press briefing in Accra.



Over in Chereponi, the announcement triggered violent protests that led to the burning of a party office. Tema Central also experienced some protests after the announcement.



In the Ashanti Region, however, regional chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has been praised by a group for managing to secure some nominations for the various constituency chairmen who applied.



Statement of “Ashanti Youth For Agenda 2024”



The group, “Ashanti Youth For Agenda 2024” together with the Ghanaian populace were riveted to the list of MMDCEs, waiting to hear those who have made the list of the President in his second term of office. There were undoubtedly many broader consultations and considerations to be done which is bonded with the dictum that, the fittest survive.

It is an undeniable fact that your leadership capabilities determine your ingenuity in the arena of leadership. That gives a sense of purpose to your followers in believing in you as their leader.



The much-anticipated MMDCEs list has been released by the President, and once again, the hardworking Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has managed to secure some nominations for the various constituency chairmen who applied.



We, in the Ashanti Youth For Agenda 2024, therefore wish to convey our ardent gratitude to the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for such an honor done these constituency chairmen. We regard this as a great acknowledgment of the impact and contribution of these chairmen in the December 2020 elections, and this will inspire them to do more for the party in the subsequent elections.



However, the mainstay of our message is on the two-time Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Chairman Wontumi’s unrivaled leadership dispositions. His lobbying mastery is still a subject to comprehend. He has since his ascension delivered exquisitely as far as the Ashanti Region and the New Patriotic Party are concerned.



The verve, passion, honesty, and authenticity of Chairman Wontimu are arguably the bases for this recognition. He promised to ensure that most of his MPs, Executives, constituency chairmen, and party personalities including the Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, get most of the appointments, and true to his words, he has done that. Both the list of Ministers/Deputy Ministers and MMDCEs attest that he is a man of his word.

Below are the names and positions of the seven (7) constituency chairmen in addition to the Ashanti Regional Secretary nominated for MMDCE positions;



Sam Pyne - Ashanti Regional Secretary



Isaac Kofi Marfo - Atwima Mponua Constituency Chairman



Samuel Oduro Frimpong - Ejisu Constituency Chairman



Alex K . Sarfo-Kantanka - Juaben Constituency Chairman

Hamidu Sulemana - Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency Chairman



Abraham Kwame Antwi - Oforikrom Constituency Chairman



Osei Adiyiah- Effiduase Asokore Constituency Chairman



Opoku Agyeman - Kwabre East Constituency Chairman



Congratulations to the nominees and all other nominees in the region, and we do implore them to work with all assiduousness in upholding the flag of the Ashanti Region in higher esteem and thereby reimbursing the trust of Chairman Wontumi.

Notwithstanding, deserving applause goes to the other personalities who were somehow somewhat involved in the attainment of this feat, we say God bless you all.



To conclude, “Ashanti Youth For Agenda 2024” seize on to indulge the Regional Chairman to not relent on this, and also ensure that the Ashanti Region amasses many slots for other government positions. Our unflinching support does we solemnly pledge to the incomparable Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Chairman Wontumi in all his endeavors and activities.