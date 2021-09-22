MMDCEs: Confirm all nominees – John Boadu to Assembly members

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has pleaded with all assembly members to confirm the persons nominated for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mr Boadu said the swift confirmation of these nominees would ensure the timely implementation of development projects in the communities across the country.



Local Government Minister Mr Dan Botwe officially released the list of MMDCEs on Sunday, September 19.

The Okere Lawmaker told the country that the MMDCE position is an opportunity to serve the nation; hence there is no need to engage in violence when a preferred candidate has not been selected.



Speaking to journalists after the release of the list, Mr Boadu said, “We will plead that all of us work together to ensure that these members of our country are confirmed within the shortest possible time.”