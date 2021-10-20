MMDCEs Elections: There's no problem, it's been smooth - Nana Akomea

Managing Director of State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea

Managing Director of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has dismissed reports that the appointment of MMDCEs at the Assembly level has been chaotic.

Some nominees named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been rejected while others have enjoyed a safe sail through the elections by Assembly members.



One of the contentious elections at the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) is that election of Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) which has been characterized by rejections and chaos.



This trend, to some people is worrying, but Nana Akomea shares dissenting views.

According to him, there is no cause for alarm over the MMDCEs elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that, ''many [many, many] vast majority of the districts, the endorsement has gone on smoothly without any chaos. It's the few ten or fifteen that the media throws light on because that's news, otherwise I think it's a smooth process . . . I don't think there is a problem with the process we have now for the DCEs. I don't think so; there's no problem to be fixed".



He lauded the President's consultative initiative which preceded the nomination of the candidates saying ''once you're consulting, there will be people who will talk for and against. That is not discord. That is not a problem; it's natural''.