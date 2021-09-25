MMDCEs: OB Amoah explains why the President’s nominee for Yendi was rejected

Deputy Local Government Minister, Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah

Deputy Local Government Minister, Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, has explained what he believes are the reasons behind the rejection of the President’s nominee for the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar, by the Assembly members.

Yussuf Abubakar polled 21 votes out of a total of 41 ballots on Friday, September 24.



Regional Electoral Commissioner Lucas Yiryil who declared the results said the nominee had 51 percent of the votes and is qualified for a second round, which will be conducted by the Electoral Commission within 10 days.



The nominee served as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in President Akufo-Addo’s first term.



Speaking on this development on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, September 25, Mr. OB Amoah who is also Lawmaker for Akuapem South told host Dzifa Bampoh that “He was re-nominated, meaning he was the incumbent and so some persons may have been dissatisfied with how he runs the place.”

He added, “He has gone through the first round, we are hoping that he will do more consultations.”



He further explained the other factors that make it difficult for some of the nominees to go through the approval successfully.



“A lot of the MMDCEs will go through. We should also take into consideration the fact that there are some assemblies that our friends from the other side (opposition party) nominate, sometimes it impedes the smoothness.



“Sometimes they come out to genuinely support nominees.”