MMDCEs list: Meet Akufo-Addo’s female nominees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Government released full list of MMDCEs on September 19

• Majority of the nominees are men



• Women nominees managed to get 36 slots



Ahafo, Western and Western North were the only regions that did not produce any nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly, MMDA, positions released on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



The official list of persons nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead government business at the local level was released by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information.



Per GhanaWeb’s count, 36 women are in the running to occupy offices of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs across 13 regions.



Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions produced eight, five and four nominees respectively while Central, Upper East and Upper West produced three nominees each.



The sector Minister, Dan Botwe, while addressing journalists said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.



He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission, to commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.



See the full list of female nominees for the MMDAs:



Greater Accra



Mariama Karley Amui – Ablekuma Central Municipal



Elizabeth Kawtsoo Tawiah Sackey – Accra Metropolitan

Sarah D. Pobee – Ada East District



Salma Mohammed Sani Adams – Ayawaso East Municipal



Sandra Owusu Ahimkorah – Ayawaso West Municipal



Elizabeth Kaakie Mann – Ga East Municipal



Jennifer dede Afagbedzi – La Nkwantanan Madina Municipal



Anna Adukwe Addo – Tema West Municipal



Ashanti



Martina Appiah Nyantakyi – Ahafo Ano North Municipal



Rebecca Yeboah – Atwima Nwabiagya North District



Faustina Amissah – Obuasi East District



Catherine Reckling – Sekyere South District



Central

Hanna Asamoah – Agona East District



Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah – Assin South District



Anita Love Obo Amissah – Awutu Senya West District



Eastern



Akosua Asabea Annah – Abuakwa South Municipal



Victoria Adu – Birim Central Municipal



Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom – Ayensuano District



Comfort Asante – New Juaben North Municipal



Margaret Darko – Suhum Municipality



Volta



Emelia Amefa Atadziamah – Agotime Ziope District



Oti

Millicent Karbuki Carboo – Biakoye District



Elizabeth Kessewaah Adjornor – Jasikan Municipal



Bono Region



Louisa Acheampong – Tain District



Bono East



Diana Attaa Kusiwaa – Nkoroanza East Municipal



Northern Region



Hajia Ayishetu Seidu – Savelugu Municipal



North East



Zeweratu Mada Nashiru – Chereponi District



Rashidatu Mahama – East Mamprusi Municipal



Upper West

Kathrine Lankono – Nadowli-Kaleo District



Christine Bombanye Amadu – Jirapa Municipal



Ayisha Imoro Batong – Sissala West District



Upper East



Rita Atanga – Bongo District



Vida Anaab Akantagwire – Builsa North Municipal



Agnes Anamoo – Nabdam District



Savannah



Veronica Alele – Bole District



Losina Barikisu – Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District



