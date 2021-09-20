MMDCEs list: Sam Pyne for Kumasi Mayor, Kennedy Kankam heads to Asokore Mampong

Samuel Pyne has been nominated new Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Pyne as new Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive.

He takes over from Osei Assibey Antwi, who served as Chief Executive for only one term.



The President also nominated former MP for Nhyiaeso, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam as Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong.



He also takes over from Alidu Seidu, who lost massively to Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak in the 2020 polls.

The lists have finally been released nearly nine months after the President was elected for another term.



Experts had said the delay could throw governance at the local level off gear.



