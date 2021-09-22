MMDCEs list: Women need to show more interest in politics - Dan Botwe

Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe

The ruling New Patriotic Party government has been criticized for the low representation of women in the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) announced last Sunday.

Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females, 222 are males.



However, some pundits and women organizations think the number is unimpressive and a "step backwards".

Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's Morning show 'Kokrokoo', Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, said the women representation will increase when a lot of women show interest in politics or issues of governance.



"It’s something we need to continue working on but we don’t have to always wait for appointments to be made before making a campaign for women . . . we even need to encourage the women to show interest because before an appointment will be given to a woman we need to look at how active they are and whether or not they’re interested. So we need to increase their interest in politics . . . it’s a difficult situation but they also need to show interest," he said.