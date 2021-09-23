MMDCEs saga: 'Don't underestimate power of communication, speak to supporters' - Allotey Jacobs to NPP

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has called on the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to restore calm in the party following the disorder arising from the announcement of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs').

Some irate NPP youth in the Odododiodio Constituency, Greater Accra Region, on Saturday, embarked on a protest at Jamestown burning car tyres to express the disappointment over the MMDCE nominees.



At Chereponi in the North East Region, another NPP youth vandalized some structures after the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru as the District Chief Executive was announced.



The aggrieved youth wanted their favourite candidate, S. K. Orlando.



The Police have reportedly arrested the ringleaders of the protests.

Discussing the matter on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' programme, Allotey Jacobs advised the NPP to ''manage this thing as quickly as possible by going out there and counselling their supporters, their party members and those who even applied who are the reason why their supporters are doing all these things".



He called for effective communication between the party leadership and supporters stressing, "In politics, don't underrate the act of communication. I'm telling you; it is very, very important".



