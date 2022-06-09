MP applauded for saving schools from no desk syndrome

Hon. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim donating the desks to school authorities

Students, teachers, and authorities of the Sekyere Central Education directorate have commended the Member of Parliament for the Nsuta/Kwamang- Beposo constituency, Hon. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim for providing the district with 360 dual desks.

Schools within the area that have been suffering the "no desk syndrome" for a long time were beaming with smiles after the Member of Parliament furnished them with chairs.



Speaking to this reporter after her kind gesture, Honourable Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim revealed that her commitment to making sure students enjoyed comfortable education within the area, was truly on course.



According to her, she was much worried to see some pictures and videos flooding social media depicting the lack of chairs in some schools within her constituency. She however rushed to assist the schools with such a gesture.



According to her, she was going to make sure her constituents are satisfied according to the words upon which she was voted.

The MP who commended the Nana Addo/ Bawumia government for their unflinching support towards rescuing Ghanaians from difficulty also thanked them for always providing helping hands for her constituents.



She finally urged beneficiary schools to make sure they take good care of the chairs given to them.



Human resource manager for the Central Education Directorate, Mr. Somani Zakari receiving the items on behalf of the directorate said they were very grateful to the MP for always attending to their calls.



He however revealed that the area had over a thousand chair deficits of which they still need more to be done. He expressed hope in the MP that she will surely do more to rescue the suffering schools, especially those lacking chairs and tables.