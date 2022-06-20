1
Menu
News

MP berates contractor over poor work done

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour22 Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member Of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has expressed his disappointment in ongoing works on the bridge which links Assin Anyinabrim to Breman Asikuma.

The lawmaker says the ongoing works are below standard and not acceptable.

He, therefore, called on the contractor and the department of feeder roads to come over to the project site and observe things for themselves.

Hon. Fordjour made this comment after visiting the bridge at Assin Anyinabrim as the rain washed away the bridge, making it very hard for residents, especially students and farmers, to cross to the other side of the road.

He said the initial design the contractor did was very poor, resulting in this big problem.

The heavy downpour, he noted, has exposed the contractor's shoddy work.

He again called on the contractor working on the Assin Homaho – Domeabra road to also come to the site as early as possible.

He said," every engineer should move from their various offices and go to the field and work for the betterment of the residents in the community".

He finally pleaded with the people of Assin Anyinabrim, Assin Homaho, and Domeabra to calm down and exercise a little patience over the inconveniences the damage bridges have caused as the government was resolving the challenges.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo