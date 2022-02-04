MP calls out pastors over silence on Captain Smart's dentention

The MP has chided pastors for staying silent on the Captain Smart saga

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has chided pastors who he said took monies and other items such as cement donations from the broadcaster, Captain Smart, towards the building of the National Cathedral but have been incognito since the latter had a case with the law.



In a tweet, the opinionated MP sent out a reminder to all such pastors, calling them out for not speaking up about the unlawful detention of Captain Smart.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Captain Smart had been detained by the National Security after he was granted bail by the court Accra Circuit Court.

The National Security indicated that there was an order to detain him even though he met his bail conditions.



The management of TV3, where Captain Smart works, was however directed to the Ministries Police Station, “where they were told he was not in the records to have been there.”



This development “has now become a matter of worry to all, particularly staff of Media General, as to where Captain Smart is,” 3news indicated.



Captain Smart is in court for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman.



He has been charged with extortion and abetment to extortion.

On Wednesday, he was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



He has pleaded not guilty to all charges but after that, he was immediately picked up by the police and has since been in police cells at the GREDA Estate Police Station.



But the South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed disappointment in religious leaders who enjoyed the publicity Captain Smart gave them towards the building of the National Cathedral but are yet to comment on the Captain Smart case.



“Let me remind those Pastors who took his money and cement donations towards the Building of the Cathedral to speak against the unlawful detention of Captain Smart by Govt after the Circuit Court had admitted him to Bail,” his tweet said.



