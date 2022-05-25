MP for Adaklu challenges Works and Housing Minister to account for GH¢450M used to tackle Accra floods

MP) for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta region, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta region and the Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza has challenged the Works and Housing Minister, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, to account for the GHS450 million he (the Minister) claimed was used to tackle Accra floods

He raised value for money concerns over the purported use of some GHS450 million allocated to tackle perennial flooding in Accra.



The Adaklu MP who has been consistent with his demand for value for money audit in an interview with the media after the minister’s claim of spending a whopping GHS 450 million to tackle perennial flooding in Accra said there is a need for more scrutiny on how and what the money was used for.



The Adaklu Lawmaker’s call comes after the reoccurrence of major flooding in some parts of Accra in the last few days caused havoc after each downpour.



“The Public Accounts Committee should actually pick up on what he has said to go further to find out where that GHS 450 million was spent because if they spent GHS450 million and this is the result, everybody can tell you the money was not spent properly.”

“Looking at the budget that was allocated to the Ministry of Works and Housing, I didn’t see any significant money given to them to make any proper intervention,” the Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament pointed out.



He thus challenged the Minister to account for the said GHS 450 million.



“Sadly, the Minister went around doing what everybody ahead of him has done. Ask him how much have you spent. He should just tell us where that GHS450 million has been spent” he demanded.