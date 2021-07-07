MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai provides 45,000 rubber seedlings to farmers

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

During the 2020 general election campaign, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency promised his constituents that when elected into power, he would assist the farmers, in particular, to enter into rubber plantation in addition to cocoa farming which is currently the main cash crop in the area.

He pointed out that the rubber plantation gives monthly income, the lifespan is over 80 years and at the maturity stage it does not require much weeding since the big rubber plants form canopies to suppress the growth of other small plants beneath them, hence less labor is required at the maturity stage.



In fulfilling his promise, Hon. Obeng-Boateng in December 2020, soon after the election engaged a consultant to work with a team to prepare the beds for the nursery of 45,000 rubber plants at Hwenjibre in the Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area within Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency.



The MP, the media, Nananom, the dome of the farmers, and the NPP party members visited the nursery site on Sunday 4th July 2021 and it was very amazing that a Member of Parliament who has not received any common fund and without any appointment in government could create such a huge project for his constituents.

The chiefs and all the people who visited the nursery were full of joy and extended their gratitude to Hon. Obeng-Boateng for his vision to support humanity to improve upon their living standards.



According to the expert, Mr. Twum Barima, they have already earmarked the 45 000 seedlings to 300 Farmers who have already prepared their farmlands and ready for transplants in 2-3 weeks. He stated that the whole project was planned such that the transplanting stage will meet the rainy season and the same is perfectly achieved.



The Member of Parliament further indicated that similar projects will be done at Bethlehem, Chirano, and Asawinso all in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency.