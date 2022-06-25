MP for Damongo connects three communities to national grid

The beneficiary communities are Sor No. 1, Sor No. 2 and Sor No. 3

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency of the Savannah Region, Abu Jinapor has hooked three communities to the national electricity grid to promote the economic activities of the people.

The beneficiary communities are Sor No. 1, Sor No. 2 and Sor No. 3 bringing to an end over 20 years of struggle for electricity.



The commissioning of the projects brings to 13, the number of communities connected to the national grid under the tenure of Abu Jinapor as Deputy Chief of Staff and MP.



The beneficiary communities are located along the Damongo-Kotito-Buipe stretch in the southern part of the constituency.



Residents of the communities with over 2,000 population could not hold back their joy when the legislature ceremoniously switched on the first light at separate durbars.



Chiefs of the aforementioned communities in separate speeches conveyed words of gratitude to the legislature for fulfilling a campaign promise of extending electricity to them.

They pledged never to take for granted the honour done them by the lawmaker which they have craved and longed for in time past.



According to them, several promises of connecting them to the national grid have been reneged on by successive governments but thanked God that the lawmaker's promise of hooking them to electricity has seen the light of day.



"In the run up to the 2020 general elections, he made a passionate promise of connecting us to the national grid and today here we are witnessing the campaign promise been fulfilled".



"My initial position was that it was a campaign gimmick and won't see the light of day. Even when they brought the electric poles, i was still not moved because several promises of getting us electricity have been broken in the past. I even said the poles will end up being used for charcoal and to my surprise, work commenced and the rest they say is history", said Kotitowura Jebuni Bakari.



Abu Jinapor in separate addresses to commission the projects, thanked the chiefs and people of the communities for offering him the opportunity to represent them in the august house of parliament.

He expressed excitement at accomplishing the dream of the people on time noting that having the communities connected to the national grid is a big deal and a plus to his instrumental leadership.



"Henceforth, you will no longer travel to Damongo to have your phones charged because you have been connected to the national grid. Today, you can watch Tv at the comfort of your room and also have chilled water to drink anytime you want", said Jinapor.



According to him, several projects including the road that link them to Damongo and Buipe have been penciled down for construction and assured that it would be tackled to bring relief to them.



He urged them to make good use of the electricity to boost their businesses. He also appealed to them to continue to rally behind him to bring the needed development to their doorstep.



In the company of the Damongo lawmaker were the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, MCE for West Gonja, Musah Karim Kusubari, DCE for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Hajia Barchisu Losina Watara and constituency executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).