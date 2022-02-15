MP for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira pushes for Network connectivity for constituents

Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe

MP calls for telephony accessibility in his constituency



The Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has called on the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to extend telephony accessibility to some communities in his constituency.



According to him, the government’s laudable initiative, Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Project (GRTDIP), which seeks to make telephony easily accessible, is yet to reach some parts of his constituency.

“I want to ask the minister for communication when the government laudable initiative of making telephony easily accessible will reach the following communities in the Gwira Banso, Kutukrom, Tebakrom, Bamiakor, Gwira Ashiem, Mahan, Tumentu, Ebakpo, Asuwa, Agbazie and Sentum,” he asked the minister on the floor of the house.



Responding to the above, the Communication Minister said the listed communities are part of the Digital Inclusion Project with the exception of Tumentu.



“GIFEC has completed construction in all the six communities and they are ready for commissioning. Gwura Banso, Kutukrom and Tebakrom have rural star sites that have outlives their capacity and efforts are already underway to increase the traffic capacity in these communities. I was present at Tumentu when the mast was being constructed,” she said.