MP for Ketu South calls for support for ‘homeless’ tidal wave victims

Presented clothing and bags of corn to the affected communities by the MP

Hundreds of residents of Adina, Salakope-Amutinu, and Agavedzi whose homes have been ravaged by the sea during the recent tidal wave incidents have been left frustrated as they struggle to find accommodation amidst persistent heavy rains in the area.

The communities located along the Keta Lagoon have lost their houses and properties worth millions of cedis to the sea due to the destructive waves.



But three weeks after a tour of the area by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye who indicated the government’s commitment to ensuring that work starts soonest on Phase II of the Keta Sea Defence project, the displaced victims are yet to find a decent place to lay their heads.



The displaced victims for the most part of the first half of 2021 have been sleeping on the streets -a situation that further endangers their lives.



The situation, has, however, worsened due to the persistent heavy rains in the area, leaving the victims frustrated and traumatized.

Reacting to the issue, Member of Parliament for the area, Dzifa Gomashie called on the government to take steps to temporarily relocate the victims while the sea defence project commences.



She said, “As a layperson, I can see the land across from the lagoon but that will be just me speaking. I think the MCE, the Regional Minister, Minister for Works and Housing, and that of Roads, these four people can come together and help us solve the problem of where the people can temporarily be accommodated while we look at the bigger picture of the sea defence project. As the representative of the people in Parliament, I am just appealing that the state responds to us as required.”



Madam Gomashie further stated that the victims are Ghanaians who equally deserve a decent place of accommodation while stressing that anything other than that will be a failure on the part of the government.



On Monday July 5, the MP presented some clothing to the affected communities on behalf of the Ghana Muslims Mission in addition to bags of corn from her own office.