MP for Ketu South commissions water producing factory to create jobs for constituents

The MP is seen here addressing the gathering at the factory

Source: Edzorna Francis Mensah, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South constituency in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has commissioned the first of its kind sachet (Pure) water factory at Adafianu - one of the three towns within the Somey Traditional Area.

This is to create jobs for the people in the area.



The Ice Fine pure water, produced by Ice Fine Mineral Water Limited will serve a number of adjoining communities including Blekusu, Aflao and parts of Agbozume and Klikor, and beyond.



Madam Dzifa Gomashie, assisted by her colleague MP for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowa, commissioned the factory.



In her remarks, the MP admonished workers to take the work seriously and work as if the company belongs to them.

She also entreated children to listen to their parents “because it is said that honour your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.”



She also stressed the need for people in the constituency to have a collective mindset regarding the development of the constituency.



"Each of us is responsible for the total development of Ketu South. As proud citizens of Ghana, we are called to duty to save our sinking economy by working smarter and harder.



"As indigenous people who are proud of our heritage as resilient, dynamic and unique people, we must bring that to bear on our communities. I am glad my family has started. Each of us is a valuable resource for the Ketu South Municipality. We must endeavour to invest in the total development of same," she stressed.

According to the CEO of Ice Fine Mineral Water Limited, Desmond Makafui Apedo, their aim is to provide a healthy product to all.



“Our intention of starting Ice Fine Mineral Water Limited is not to only generate revenue and maximize profit but to offer a sachet/bottled water that is healthy and free from contamination of coliforms (bacteria) that intend to have an adverse effect on the health of the unsuspecting consumers,” he said.



He added that in order to achieve this, their water treatment methods involve the utilization of safe, advanced modern, and sophisticated water treatment technology in treating it to ensure the consumers enjoy the best quality water.



"As more advancement is sought in the future of water treatment technology, our company is relentlessly focused and committed to apprising itself with such knowledge in order to engage in fresh methods of purifying water so that everyone has access to fresh water that’s safe to drink.

"As part of our long-term business aspirations, we are also enthused about engaging in the production of products such as beverages, chocolates, and natural foods that espouses the company’s interest in producing healthy products.



"The company envisions to become a dominant producer of quality, safe and healthy sachet and bottled water in the Volta Region and beyond with the mission to produce quality and premium taste sachet and bottled water as well as to establish and maintain a dominant position in the sachet water producing ecosystem.



“Operate business with integrity and fairness. Focus on our customer's needs. Continuously train our employees and improve our processes. Provide quality products and services,” he said.



The dedication of the factory was by Apostle Dr. Victor Hukpotsi assisted by Rev. Father Ruben Awuye and Rev. Father Sebastian Dela Gidiglo.

Ice Fine Mineral Water Ltd. is a unique and health-oriented bottled and sachet water manufacturing business established to cater to all of its customers - domestically and business-wise.











