MP for Tamale Central sponsors 10 students to study medicine

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central , Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, has paid the fees for ten students in his constituency worth thousands of Ghana cedis to study medicine and Pharmacy in different schools.

The move forms part of campaign promises made to the constituents by the lawmaker during the 2020 general election.



The 10 students were part of students who had admissions to pursue various courses at the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the Kwame Nkrumah of Science and Technology(KNUST).



Speaking to the journalists on the matter, Mr Murtala said, the gesture forms part of his ambitions and commitment to developing the human resource and infrastructural challenges in the constituency.



The MP noted that the initiative would continue as far as he remained a Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central.

He also pledged to do more for the constituents, especially, in addressing youth unemployment, education, healthcare among others and encouraged the students to study hard so that they will become great doctors and health care service providers for the area.



He also urged students in the area to be patient as many opportunities were coming their way.



"It is a continuous thing, every year, I am going to pay for their fees till they finish. This year alone, I spent over sixty thousand Ghana cedis in paying school fees" he told the Times."



The Recipients who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the MP and promised to make good use of the opportunity he gave them.