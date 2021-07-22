0
Menu
News

MP for Twifo Atti-Morkwa fraud case adjourned to October 19

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 750x375 1 610x375 The MP was alleged to have defrauded a private company of $2.4 million

Thu, 22 Jul 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire has adjourned the case in which David Vondee, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa, has been charged with fraud to October 19.

The MP who was charged with two counts including allegedly defrauding a private company of $2.4 million between August 2015 and July 2016, has pleaded not guilty.

He was then granted bail in the sum of GH¢2m, two sureties both of whom are to be justified.

Justice Nsenkyire has also ordered the Prosecution to file disclosures within two weeks and their witness statements two weeks after.

In court on Wednesday, the accused said he has not been served with disclosures

The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2021, for the Case Management Conference.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: