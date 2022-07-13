MP narrates how late lawyer was dragged to the police for failing to stand for national anthem

The late John Akparibo Ndebugre will be buried at Timonde

PNC's John Ndebugre dies at 72

Pre-burial mass to be held for late John Ndebugre on July 14



Parliament eulogises late John Ndebugre



Member of Parliament for Bawku Central has recounted his first encounter with the late John Ndebugri.



According to Mahama Ayariga, he encountered the late lawyer while he was a child in Bawku and the late Jerry John Rawlings had visited for a festival in the Upper East Region.



He said whilst everybody got up to recite the national anthem, only the late John Ndebugri was seated in protest against something.



He said when they were done singing the anthem, the late Jerry John Rawlings called his security to whisk him away to the police station where he was locked up.

“…It was in the 80s in Bawku at the community center where the former president Jerry John Rawlings had attended an annual festival and it got to singing of the national anthem or something like that (we were children at the time so I don’t remember the details) but it was the national anthem and everybody stood but John Ndebugre in protest against something against late Rawlings, refused to stand up and remained seated. At the end of the anthem, Rawlings signaled his security and there and there he was dragged to the police station.”



He said as a child, he heard about how radical he was as a leader and how controversial he was as a person.



Mahama Ayariga said he however got closer to him later when he got into politics and found out that he is such a fine excellent, and accommodating gentleman. This made him wonder if it was the same Ndebugri they knew and spoke of during their childhood days.



While paying his tribute to the late former lawmaker who died on May 6, 2022, Mahama Ayariga described him as a peacemaker.



He also narrated the lawyer raised concerns about his bid to become the MP for Bawku central amidst chieftaincy instability in the region at the time.



“.. he called me aside and said I worry about you every day, I wouldn’t have recommended that you should be MP for Bawku Central because this Bawku problem will create a problem from you, and indeed, what he said has some to pass,” he said

The Bawku Central MP said the deceased played a fatherly role in his life and would be deeply missed as an icon and a patriot who believed in Ghana.



The late John Akparibo Ndebugre will be buried at Timonde, his hometown in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



There will be a pre-burial mass and filling past at the forecourt of State house, Accra on July 14,2022.



NYA/WA