MP reveals how Ghana’s Eurobond started doing well less than 24 hours after E-Levy approval

E-Levy passed

E-Levy is just a little sacrifice we are making for the nation’s benefit, MP



Investors were waiting for Ghana to make a little sacrifice, MP



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has revealed that in less than 24 hours after the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy, Ghana’s Eurobond has started doing well in the international market.



According to him, investors were only waiting for Ghana to make a little sacrifice to bounce back its economy.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb following the passage of E-Levy, the Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency said the decision to approve the E-Levy is a good one.

“E-Levy for me is nothing short of making little sacrifice to build the nation. E-levy we all understand, immediately it was passed all the bonds of Ghana stated doing well. This shows that the investors of our economy were waiting for us to make a little sacrifice. So, for me, it shows it is a good decision government has taken and these monies are coming in to do three particular thing I support which is the You start, road infrastructure, network connectivity.”



After months of backs and forth in Parliament over the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), Parliament has passed the bill.



This was after the House considered the bill during its third reading, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in the seat.



