MP’s criminal case: Your application is an abuse of court processes – SC to Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata

An attempt by the lawyers of the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, led by Tsatsu Tsikata for leave to file an additional ground to their review application has failed.

Following the Supreme court’s dismissal of an earlier application challenging a High Court ruling in his criminal trial, James Gyakye Quayson is seeking a review.



However, February 15, 2023, deadline granted him by the apex court to file his additional processes had elapsed, and Mr. Tsikata contended that the delay was a result of information from the USA which would be crucial to their review.



The request was opposed by the prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Oboubisa.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse said the court's previous order was clear.



The panel said the request had no basis and it constituted an abuse of court processes. The request was dismissed.