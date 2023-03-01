30
Menu
News

MP’s criminal case: Your application is an abuse of court processes – SC to Tsikata

Tsatsu 1 Tsatsu Tsikata

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

An attempt by the lawyers of the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, led by Tsatsu Tsikata for leave to file an additional ground to their review application has failed.

Following the Supreme court’s dismissal of an earlier application challenging a High Court ruling in his criminal trial, James Gyakye Quayson is seeking a review.

However, February 15, 2023, deadline granted him by the apex court to file his additional processes had elapsed, and Mr. Tsikata contended that the delay was a result of information from the USA which would be crucial to their review.

The request was opposed by the prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Oboubisa.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse said the court's previous order was clear.

The panel said the request had no basis and it constituted an abuse of court processes. The request was dismissed.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again