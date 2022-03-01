MP sets-up ambulance emergency fund, deposits ¢10k as seed money

Member of parliament for the Sissala West constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The member of parliament for the Sissala West constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu has announced setting up an ambulance emergency fund and has deposited ¢10,000.00 as seed money.

According to the MP, this initiative is to “cater for the part payment of the cost of transportation of all patients who will be referred from the district to seek medical care outside the district”.



Addressing a gathering during the 11th edition of the Gandawii Nabahilime Festival on February 26, 2022, at the Sorbelle basic school, Hon. Mohammed Sukparu also stated that some of the worst-off health conditions of patients and sometimes deaths are largely due to the victim's inability to foot the cost of ambulance transportation when they are being referred to other hospitals.

He has therefore said that arrangements have been put in place with the district ambulance service together with authorities of the Gwollu district hospital to address that situation.



This year’s festival was held on the theme: “harnessing the full potential of the youth: the role of science, technology, and vocational education”.