MP supports about 150 needy students with GH¢200,000

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has given support to about 150 needy students in his constituency.

The Member of Parliament, who was re-elected for a second consecutive term as MP for Asuogyaman Constituency issued a check of GH¢200,000.00 to support the students.



According to a report on Atinka Tv, beneficiaries of the MP’s philanthropy include Senior High School graduates and students at the tertiary level who are finding it difficult to pay their fees. The report further explained that the support covers both tuition and hostel fees.



Thomas Ampem Nyarko also requested tertiary institutions to be considerate sometimes and consider the ability of students to pay for their fees.



"I know that every university’s wish is to have enough funds to enable them run and provide good education but it is necessary to also look at all sides’ ability to pay fees, which is also very important. So, they should take it in good faith and be considerate,” he stated.



The MP further expressed joy about the government’s directive to all universities to refund overcharged fees to students.

“It is refreshing to know that government has directed heads of universities that charge fees exceeding what has been approved by government to return the surcharges to the students. It is very necessary because looking at the hardship in Ghana, we need to be considerate”.



Some of the students at the meeting also expressed their gratitude towards the Member of Parliament for his kindness.



“If the Member of Parliament had not decided to support us financially, I doubt I would have been able to go to school this year,” one of the beneficiaries said.



