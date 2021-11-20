MP to sponsor 20 BECE students through university

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is Member of Parliament for Karaga

MP for Karaga is sponsoring some students in his constituency

20 students who emerge with best grades in the B.E.C.E will enjoy this scholarship



He wants this to encourage others to take their education seriously



Some 20 students in the Karaga Constituency who emerge with best grades in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be sponsored through to the university by the member of parliament for the area.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam popularly known as Amin Anta says the move is targeted at encouraging children in the constituency to prioritise their education and studies.



He also believes this will help improve educational standards in the constituency, citinewsroom has reported.



Dr. Amin said this during an address of graduates at the Karaga Senior High school examination center on Friday, November 19, 2021.

According to him, the 20 students will be selected from a total of 770 students who will be supported through the university till they complete.



Dr. Amin also used the opportunity to urge the graduates to live exemplary lives and work towards achieving their goals and aspirations.







“I am very optimistic that with the free secondary education programme which has offered young people a very enviable opportunity to be educated in recent times, your dreams and aspirations to be impactful citizens for this country in future would be actualised,” Dr. Amin said.



“I, therefore, urge you all to keep the zeal to study as you patiently wait for your results”, he added.



