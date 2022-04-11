MPs absenteeism: Joe Wise not fit to be part of the privileges Committee - Minority

Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

3 MPs referred to Privileges Committee

MPs challenge Speaker’s directive



Minority wants Joe Wise to recuse himself from Privileges Committee’s meetings



The Minority in Parliament has said they do not want the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament to be part of the proceedings of the Privileges Committee which is set to probe Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo for breaching the rules on absenteeism in parliament.



According to the minority, the First Deputy Speaker has already given his stands in regards to Adwoa Safo even before the committee sits.



Speaking in an interview, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the Minority will raise the matter when proceedings commence.

“Will Joe Wise be qualified to chair the meetings of the Privileges Committee? He has already concluded that he does not classify Adwoa Safo as part of the Majority, the Majority Chief Whip has also said the same thing.”



Background



On April 5, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee for absenteeism.



This comes after a former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak, sent a petition for action to be taken against truant MPs.



Reacting to the directive, the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, challenged the Speaker’s decision.

He said the issue should have been raised by a Member of Parliament or by civil society.



“The Minority Chief Whip said Mr. Speaker I disagree with your conclusion and Mr. Speaker I make reference to our standing order 76(1) and I read ‘every application to parliament shall be in a form of petition and every petition must be presented by a member of Parliament who shall be responsible for the observance of the rules of appendix A’. Mr Speaker, you yourself alluded to the fact that MPs would raise a matter that would be raised to the privileges committee and civil society equally do same.



“Mr. Speaker with the greatest of respect I disagree with you when you Mr Speaker want to do that yourself because it has to be a member of parliament who has to do that per our rules,” he said.



He argued that for the Speaker to be allowed to take petitions from outsiders will be the greatest disservice to the members of the house.



“… If we allow Speakers to take petition from outsiders to refer MPs to privileges committee, colleagues we will be doing ourselves the greatest disservice. Because we will one day get a dictator speaker who will one day take statements from outsiders and begin to penalize members of parliament. It’s on this basis that I call on all of us that we resist the attempt by Mr Speaker to refer our colleagues to the privileges committee,” he said.