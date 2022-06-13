MPs arrive in London to discuss Anti-LGBT bill

File Photo

Legal affairs committee to meet UK Parliament

Anyimadu-Antwi describes meeting with UK Parliament as 'important’



Anti-gay bill seeks to criminalise LGBT activities



Four Members of Ghana’s Parliament are now in London to commence discussions with the United Kingdom Parliament on issues bordering on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (Anti-LGBT bill).



The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) who travelled to London are members of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and are being led by the chairman of the committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.



The four-member team will commence discussion with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament, Monday, June 13, 2022.

This comes after Anyimadu-Antwi indicated that the United Kingdom Parliament has extended an invitation to members of Ghana’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to discuss matters relating to the anti-gay bill currently before it.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Anyimadu-Antwi disclosed that he together with four other members of the committee will leave the country for ‘this important’ meeting on Sunday, June 12.



He added that the meeting will be held on Monday and will last for a 3-day duration before they return to the country on Wednesday.



“The invitation came to the Speaker and the Speaker forwarded it to the Committee. Four members of the committee including myself and the ranking member will be attending this important meeting.



"We take off on Sunday, we were supposed to have gone today but because of flight arrangement we will go on Sunday so we walk into the meeting Monday morning and by Wednesday we are done,” he said on Saturday, June 11.

Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George and eight other MPs are currently sponsoring an Anti- LGBTQI Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights that proscribe activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



People of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail if the law is passed.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



