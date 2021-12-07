MPs brawl: 'I was not whisked away’ – Joe Wise tasks media to report facts

Joe Wise, first deputy speaker of parliament and MP for Bekwai

Member of Parliament for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, alias Joe Wise, has rejected claims that he was whisked away from the lawmaking chamber after a controversial ruling he gave caused some commotion in the House.

According to him, even though the two sides of the House have formed a committee to douse seeming tensions, there was no such tension in his opinion.



He maintains that lawmakers have and continue to enjoy cordial working relationships despite the events of Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



“I was not whisked away, the media people contribute to the needless tension with your choice of words. I was not whisked away, I suspended sitting and I walked out of the Chamber. Everything else I have seen was after I had left the Chamber.



“None of them (incidents) happened in my presence, what happened in my presence I sought to take action but then I was advised by the clerks at the table that I should let things lie, so I listened to their advice,” he stated on Joy News’ ‘The Probe’ programme that aired on December 5, 2021.



He narrated how his sister from Takoradi had called him asking if he was okay because she had heard that his seat had been pulled under him. At that time, he stressed, “I had not seen the video but misreportage appears to be adding to the tension."

“So please report it as you see it, cut down on your additives. Nobody whisked me away, that is your addition. There was no security man who took me away, I walked myself straight to the lobby,” he added.



On the said day, the Minority in Parliament took their seats after staying away during a vote to reverse their rejection of the 2022 budget on November 26.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu made an application seeking to rescind the approval but after hearing submissions the Speaker refused it added to that, his now infamous statement that he is not the Speaker in his capacity as presiding First Deputy Speaker; triggered a brawl on the floor.



According to Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Minority had planned to attack Joe Wise if he adjourned the day’s sitting, but he suspended the sitting and has since not taken the seat.



Joe Wise has stressed that he feels safe in the house, unlike Afenyo-Markin who in a recent interview said he did not feel safe sometimes in the House because of belligerent posture by some Minority MPs.