0
Menu
News

'MPs call for Ofori Atta’s dismissal bad omen for NPP' - Expert

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212RTYUIO Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

A Political Science Analyst, Prof. John Osei Bobbie, says calls by the Majority Members of Parliament for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is not politically good for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after Majority Members of Parliament asked president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament also called for the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The over 80 MPs made the announcement in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Speaking to the media during the announcement, MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said they were compelled to go public with their demands because several appeals to the Presidency through the leadership had failed.

“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister.”

“If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” he added.

Read Also: Allow Ofori-Atta to finish IMF negotiations – Akufo-Addo begs NPP MPs

Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Prof. John Osei Bobbie asked the President to listen to the plea of the MP’s and allow another person to take over as Finance Minister.

Prof. John Osei Bobbie mentioned that appeals to the Presidency behind the scenes failed, hence the public outbursts.

“Isn’t it the NPP that claimed to have the men? If you have the men, then why is this even an issue? To be very honest, politically, this is not good for the NPP as a party. Ghanaians are only interested in a better economy, not the person leading it. I hope Akufo-Addo listens to the plea of the MPs and allows another person to take over as Finance Minister,” he added.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: