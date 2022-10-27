'MPs call for Ofori Atta’s dismissal bad omen for NPP' - Expert

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

A Political Science Analyst, Prof. John Osei Bobbie, says calls by the Majority Members of Parliament for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is not politically good for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes after Majority Members of Parliament asked president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Majority Caucus in Parliament also called for the dismissal of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



The over 80 MPs made the announcement in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



Speaking to the media during the announcement, MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said they were compelled to go public with their demands because several appeals to the Presidency through the leadership had failed.



“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister.”

“If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” he added.



Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Prof. John Osei Bobbie asked the President to listen to the plea of the MP’s and allow another person to take over as Finance Minister.



Prof. John Osei Bobbie mentioned that appeals to the Presidency behind the scenes failed, hence the public outbursts.



“Isn’t it the NPP that claimed to have the men? If you have the men, then why is this even an issue? To be very honest, politically, this is not good for the NPP as a party. Ghanaians are only interested in a better economy, not the person leading it. I hope Akufo-Addo listens to the plea of the MPs and allows another person to take over as Finance Minister,” he added.