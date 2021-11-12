MPs cry over Common Fund arrears

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed has bemoaned the delay in payment of the MP’s Common Fund.

According to him, most MPs are under pressure and are unable to do small developments in their constituencies because the monies have not been paid.



On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Parliament suspended sitting over poor attendance of MPs (quorum).



The Presiding Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiama Amoako had no other choice than to suspend the House for an hour after the MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza made an application for lack of quorum.



The MP relied on Order 48 of the Standing Orders of Parliament to point out that the House was not properly constituted to take decisions for the people of the country.



Proceedings on the Floor therefore came to an abrupt end.

Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed said the MP’s were lamenting because they had not been paid their share of the Common Fund.



He said there were still some arrears dating back to 2020.



The MP also said although that of the first quarter in 2021 had been paid, the rest has not been paid till date.



“Our Common Fund does not come. When you look at the budget, the Finance Minister read in 2018, he said they exceeded their revenue target in 2017, in 2019 he said they exceeded their revenue target in 2018, when you come to the 2021 budget, he said despite being hit by covid, they exceeded their revenue target in 2020, you have always collected the monies, exceeded your target but you are not paying your statutory funds,” he said.



He continued, “As at now, 2020 last quarter is in arrears. I must admit that they paid only first quarter of this year. They have left out the fourth quarter of last year, they have not paid it, they have not paid second quarter, third quarter and we are in the fourth quarter and so there is pressure on the MPS.”

Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed said the MPs wouldn’t have complained if that of the second and third quarter had been paid.



“If the Speaker listened to the background well, members were saying that if they pay the Common Fund, they will sit down and work,” he said.



Meanwhile he said that of the assemblies haD been paid.



Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed also challenged reports by the Second Deputy Speaker that attendance in parliament was poor, saying he personally checked the attendance book on Wednesday upon which he noted that about 185 members of parliament had registered and were present in parliament but not in the chamber.